Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,467. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

