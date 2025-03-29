Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the February 28th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

