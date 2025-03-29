Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the February 28th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
