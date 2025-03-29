Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Nephros at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros Stock Performance

NEPH remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Friday. 8,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,835. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.