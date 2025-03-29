NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,954 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

