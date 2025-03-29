NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,285 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.