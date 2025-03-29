NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 117.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

