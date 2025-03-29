NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -69.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

