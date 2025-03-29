NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 7,466 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 87,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

