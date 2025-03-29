NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 28,522 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $10,183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,746,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 710,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.