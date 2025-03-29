Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
