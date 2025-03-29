Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Health Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.