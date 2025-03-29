National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

NABZY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 286,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

