National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
NABZY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 286,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
