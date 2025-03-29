Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.53. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Mytilineos Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

About Mytilineos

(Get Free Report)

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mytilineos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mytilineos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.