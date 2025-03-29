MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE opened at $168.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

