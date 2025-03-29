MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GoDaddy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total value of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,070.24. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $597,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at $66,300,778.53. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,029. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

