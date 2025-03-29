MV Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $257.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.