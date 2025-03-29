MV Capital Management Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

