MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,417 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 920.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,085.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.