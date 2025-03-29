Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 653 Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOUT opened at $36.18 on Friday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

