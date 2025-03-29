Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 895 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

