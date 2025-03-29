Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 34,471,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average daily volume of 3,040,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.