MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 252,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

