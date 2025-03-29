Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Movano Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MOVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.54. Movano has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movano by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

