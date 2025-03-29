Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

