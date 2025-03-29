Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
