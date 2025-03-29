Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of -0.22. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.11.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

About Modiv Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is 468.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

