Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,053 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

