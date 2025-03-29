Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,993 shares of company stock worth $89,682. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

