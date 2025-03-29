Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.29 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

