Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PCY stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

