Modern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Materials ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

