Modern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

