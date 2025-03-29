Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 37,714 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

