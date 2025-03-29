Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 121,744 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

