Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of APA worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in APA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in APA by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

