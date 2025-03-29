Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

