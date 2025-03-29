Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.17 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.