Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $47,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $337.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

