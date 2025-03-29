Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $74.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $74,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 169.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fair Isaac by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,828.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,989.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

