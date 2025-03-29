Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

