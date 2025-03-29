Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Corteva worth $61,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

