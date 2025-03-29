Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,243 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

