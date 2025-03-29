Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

