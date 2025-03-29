Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,558,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

