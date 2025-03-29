Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 272.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $305.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

