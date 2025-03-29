MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Posts Earnings Results

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

