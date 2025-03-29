Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 249,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 178,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

