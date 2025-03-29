Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 7,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Minim Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Minim Company Profile
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.
