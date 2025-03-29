Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, GameStop, and American Airlines Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization that places them between small cap and large cap firms, typically valued between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are often in a growth phase, offering a blend of stability and expansion potential, which can present a balance of risk and reward for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,039,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. 39,996,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,239. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,563,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Featured Stories