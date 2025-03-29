Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,666 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,787,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,255,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after buying an additional 1,742,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

