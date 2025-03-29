Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,296,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 170,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

