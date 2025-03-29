Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Invests $851,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after buying an additional 1,806,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

